Patch v2.1

//misc
- Changed the default keys from D/S/A to C/X/Z (makes things much less confusing if you want to rebind the movement keys to WSAD).
- Added a Mouse menu to the settings where you can rebind the mouse buttons (this is mainly so there's a place where you can see what the mouse buttons do).
- If you press the Dash/Spell/Status button during play but don't have those abilities unlocked then it will now show a little text (so you know those controls do work).
- The Lord of the Land boss now does a little pant animation after his attack (so melee minions have a better chance against him). He pants more the more you've pounded him.
//bug fixes
- When using the normal HUD it wasn't showing reserve spell scrolls beyond the first three.
- When re-rolling a boneraise/relic/spell it was first resetting any currently set banished/sealed items.
- The Magnifying Glass relic wasn't working correctly (it wrongly had a very low chance of creating a relic/spell).
Changed files in this update