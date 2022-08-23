 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 23 August 2022

Patch v2.1

Patch v2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Changed the default keys from D/S/A to C/X/Z (makes things much less confusing if you want to rebind the movement keys to WSAD).
  • Added a Mouse menu to the settings where you can rebind the mouse buttons (this is mainly so there's a place where you can see what the mouse buttons do).
  • If you press the Dash/Spell/Status button during play but don't have those abilities unlocked then it will now show a little text (so you know those controls do work).
  • The Lord of the Land boss now does a little pant animation after his attack (so melee minions have a better chance against him). He pants more the more you've pounded him.

//bug fixes

  • When using the normal HUD it wasn't showing reserve spell scrolls beyond the first three.
  • When re-rolling a boneraise/relic/spell it was first resetting any currently set banished/sealed items.
  • The Magnifying Glass relic wasn't working correctly (it wrongly had a very low chance of creating a relic/spell).

