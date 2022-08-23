 Skip to content

Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 23 August 2022

v1.0.006

Build 9370919

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the missing space in front of the upgrade-count on the lobbyscreen for fully upgraded ships
-Slept more than six hours-for the first time in a week
-slightly buffed The governor
-Added themes
-Fixed various UI bugs
-Fixed "Back To Base" not working until you unpaused
-Screenfade now uses unscaled time
-Added a glorious bell-sound for when players ready up

Changed files in this update

