-Added the missing space in front of the upgrade-count on the lobbyscreen for fully upgraded ships
-Slept more than six hours-for the first time in a week
-slightly buffed The governor
-Added themes
-Fixed various UI bugs
-Fixed "Back To Base" not working until you unpaused
-Screenfade now uses unscaled time
-Added a glorious bell-sound for when players ready up
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 23 August 2022
v1.0.006
