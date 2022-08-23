Better Readability + Mutation System

This update brings two major changes to the game... hopefully you like it. And if not, the game is early access so please give feedback and we can course correct together.

Major Change 1: Better Readability

I received a common piece of feedback that target identification was bad, e.g. once the floor was covered in blood, the player really couldn't tell what was happening. To resolve this, I've taken three actions:

Altered each level's palette to have more contrast. Added a feature to the game's lighting so certain objects are less effected by dark areas. Added a light on the player.

Hopefully you can read the game way better now.

Major Change 2: Kill Streaks replaced by more fun Mutation system

Kill streaks seemed like a neat novel idea... but Space Bandit maybe has enough of those. Players were often confused by how kill streaks worked. They also sucked as they were only advantageous to gud players that could achieve the kill streaks. So, the kill streak system is gone and replaced with a classic mutation system, e.g. a mutation to make guns fire faster, e.g. mutation to disarm nearby enemies.

I'm really happy with this change. Each run feels like it's own little unique story now.

Big thanks to Discord & Reddit peoples for all the feedback. Just amazed with the game's reception :)

Full change log: