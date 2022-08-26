 Skip to content

TAMAKAGURA: Tales of Turmoil update for 26 August 2022

TAMAKAGURA: Tales of Turmoil - Out Now from Shiravune!

Build 9370780

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shiravune has released TAMAKAGURA: Tales of Turmoil on Steam in English and Chinese, with a 20% OFF launch discount for a limited time.

Yuuma Nagumo, a freelance exorcist, struggles between his own ideals and the harsh reality of life around him. When his childhood friend Yukari Kaburagi suddenly gains exorcist powers of her own, Yuuma at first tries to keep her out of the fray... but after some unexpected twists and turns, the two agree to fight youkai side-by-side in Inakibi Village. Soon another priestess—Chihaya Inudoh, from Kijimori Shrine—joins their party to complete her exorcist training, and the trio set out on their journey together! As more and more urgent quests pour in, they protect the peace of the land from evil, but a terrible threat rises to stand in their way...

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096400/

