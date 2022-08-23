The First Don't Stop, You'll Die! Update

This is the first minor update for Don't Stop, You'll Die! I've listened to player feedback and worked towards making the game more enjoyable! Listed below are some of the changes and additions that can be found in the new update!

GAMEPLAY:

Dash Meter: So the player now has visual feedback as to when they can dash again.

Updated In Game HUD: Now the current playable character's name and portrait are placed in the bottom left of the screen. The Player Portrait Dynamically changes depending on how much health the player has lost.

Contact damage dealt by enemies lowered slightly.

Enemy coin drop amount tweaked.

Player can now dash through enemies.

ITEM SHOP:

All items now have a shop icon.

Shop opening and closing animations now play correctly.

Shop rerolls triggers a "shake" animation on the buyable buttons

Shop rerolls now randomly changes the dice face sprite to a different number.

"Quick Shot" Item Removed

6 NEW items.

MISC: