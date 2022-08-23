1.8j Update / August Build Challenge

Share · View all patches · Build 9370742 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 14:26:02 UTC by Wendy

This months update contains the following changes:

multiplayer: added a reconnect button to quickly reconnect if a desync happens

disabled using blueprints in build challenges

might solve issues with multiplayer SSL errors that some people with certain routers are experiencing?

July 2022 Build Challenge Results

All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!

Here are the winning entries:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842652426

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842509296

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2845162344

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2845773294

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842615317

August 2022 Build Challenge

The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Log Flume!

The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.