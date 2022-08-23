1.8j Update / August Build Challenge

This months update contains the following changes:
- multiplayer: added a reconnect button to quickly reconnect if a desync happens
- disabled using blueprints in build challenges
- might solve issues with multiplayer SSL errors that some people with certain routers are experiencing?
July 2022 Build Challenge Results
All submissions can be found on the Workshop - thanks for everyone participating!
Here are the winning entries:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842652426
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842509296
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2845162344
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2845773294
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2842615317
August 2022 Build Challenge
The new Build Challenge this month is to build a Log Flume!
The top submissions get included in the next game update as default blueprints.
Changed files in this update