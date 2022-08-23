Version 1.3.5

New:
- Pan on Zoom option : Moves the view x/y center when zooming, according mouse position (Control settings)
Fixes:
- Polyphonic velocity value passing fixed in several objects.
- Switch object updates it's state correctly on project load.
