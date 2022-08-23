 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 23 August 2022

Version 1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9370571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Pan on Zoom option : Moves the view x/y center when zooming, according mouse position (Control settings)

Fixes:

  • Polyphonic velocity value passing fixed in several objects.
  • Switch object updates it's state correctly on project load.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1836382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link