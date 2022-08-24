 Skip to content

Renryuu: Ascension update for 24 August 2022

Update 22.08.24

Share · View all patches · Build 9370538

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Version 22.08.24 changes:

  • New quest for Ryoko, which starts when you talk with her at the sleeping chambers. Requires the first meeting with Akai in the workarea near Aldlyn, Shey's event including her help for Maria at the Ironholm prison, that you defeated Raidy in the Spire of Courage challenge floor to get to the raid area, and that all previous events for Elly and Ryoko are done.
  • After Ryoko's new quest, she becomes available for marriage via the marriage selection screen in the church of Aldlyn.
  • After Ryoko's new quest, a new dialog with Elly will be available, which unlocks a new CG scene and her marriage. (Requires the wedding system and the vanguard battle system to be unlocked.)
  • A 20th achievement was added to the game, which you receive after marrying all 9 main girls.
  • New CG room page "Others 3"
  • The "Boulder Riddle Reset" key item, which you receive at one of the brexeet isles, is now automatically removed from your inventory when you walk out of the area, and added to your inventory again when you enter it again after the chest with the item was opened.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the happiness value for Ryen to be wrong after entering the CG room under some circumstances.

