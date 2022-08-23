 Skip to content

LEGIONCRAFT update for 23 August 2022

Legioncraft v1.0.2 update notes

1、Added Traditional Chinese support
2、Significantly improved the soul seeds acquisition in battle
3、Enhanced most of the basic group of creatures' enhancement effects
4、Added animation effects for heroes
5、Adjusted some of the magic king values
6、Adjusted some skill values

