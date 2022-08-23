 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 23 August 2022

Patch 1.1.08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed default gameplay settings: turned off the infinite money and max reputation, turned back on missions and pop-ups
  • Changed the way in which items are attached to each other then put down on one another - this should fix some issues with them
  • Fixed event boards that were swapped
  • Fixed distributor that wasn’t working in some instances

