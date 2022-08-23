- Changed default gameplay settings: turned off the infinite money and max reputation, turned back on missions and pop-ups
- Changed the way in which items are attached to each other then put down on one another - this should fix some issues with them
- Fixed event boards that were swapped
- Fixed distributor that wasn’t working in some instances
Animal Shelter update for 23 August 2022
Patch 1.1.08
Patchnotes via Steam Community
