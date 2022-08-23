 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 23 August 2022

[Notice] Store Download Patch - August 23rd (Steam only)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to the Steam version of MIR4 to fix the known issue that was confirmed after the Update Maintenance conducted on August 23rd (Tue).

■ Patch Details

  • Fix on getting delayed access to the game with the 'Under maintenance' message showing up.

※ Dragonians who are using Steam need to update their game version through the store after completely ending the game.
※ This patch will be applied on PC, Google, Galaxy Store and iOS versions in consecutive order as soon as the store review gets done.

We will always do our best to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

