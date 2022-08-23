[Notice] Store Download Patch - August 23rd (Steam only)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to the Steam version of MIR4 to fix the known issue that was confirmed after the Update Maintenance conducted on August 23rd (Tue).

■ Patch Details

Fix on getting delayed access to the game with the 'Under maintenance' message showing up.

※ Dragonians who are using Steam need to update their game version through the store after completely ending the game.

※ This patch will be applied on PC, Google, Galaxy Store and iOS versions in consecutive order as soon as the store review gets done.

