Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 23 August 2022

v0.8.1

23 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all! Time for a small patch with some balancing tweaks and more localizations.

  • A bunch of balancing tweaks, most notably nerfed shotgun and sawblade
  • Added support for Portugese (brazil) and Japanese

