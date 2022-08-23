 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 23 August 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.22

23 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At the start of the game, force the OS to apply subtitles translating the language of the OS
Increased the amount by which the main character is discouraged from working part-time
Increased the amount of energy recovery when sleeping

