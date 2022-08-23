At the start of the game, force the OS to apply subtitles translating the language of the OS
Increased the amount by which the main character is discouraged from working part-time
Increased the amount of energy recovery when sleeping
Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 23 August 2022
Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.22
Changed files in this update