Taekwondo Grand Prix update for 23 August 2022

Hotfix 2

Taekwondo Grand Prix update for 23 August 2022

Hotfix 2

Build 9370122

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Achievements should now update as expected
Notifications when receiving new belts are working
Notifications when receiving new gear are working
The achievement "First steps" should register as expected.

