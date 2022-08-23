 Skip to content

Tiny Tactics update for 23 August 2022

23 August Hotfix - Expanding resolutions

Build 9370099

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changed:

  • Removed restriction on specific aspect ratios above 21:9

Known issues: The resolution drop-down doesn't know when it's been moved to a new monitor, so the supported resolutions only update when it's reloaded, or on scene change.

