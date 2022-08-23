Retirement Simulator V0.6.22 Updates

We have just released a new update (V0.6.22) and made some further optimization of the game.

Bug fixing:

Fixed the bug of occasional grey screen some players may have encountered. Usually this is caused by using monitors with special aspect ratio. If you still encounter grey screen bugs after this update, please adjust the ratio to 16:9 manually before launching the game. The recommended resolution is 1920*1080. Optimized the art resources in the game installation package to improve the stability of the game.

Thank you again for your support and we’ll see you in the next update.