Sacred Fire update for 23 August 2022

Act 2 Hotfix Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix duel endings (Flavius, Kean, berserk mode)
  • fix missing or repetitive stat changes in duels
  • prevent scripted vitality loss causing game over
  • fix missing voice-over lines

