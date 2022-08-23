 Skip to content

看谁先死 update for 23 August 2022

Modify one plot

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From

1|What does it mean to turn beast into human?|4500|2|That's the plot of the last last game ""Human Origin"". Human invaders turn beast into humans with mutation guns|5250|2|However, the translation of ""Human Origin"" is very poor, and English language players should not understand it|4500

to

1|What does it mean to turn beast into human?|4500|2|That's the plot of the last last game ""Human Origin"". Human invaders turn beast into humans with mutation guns|5250|2|However, ""Human Origin"" is not fun. I have applied to stop selling it |4500

The 'Human Origin' is really not fun. The reason for its existence is to explain some plots of 'Human Origin: Liu Lanzhi' and 'Who dies first'. I have announced in the 'Human Origin' community that I have applied for the removal of 'Human Origin'

A related plot of "Who dies first" need to be modified to avoid players from looking for related game because of this "advertisement".

As we know that 'Human Origin' is a game and has been removed from sale, there is no need to change the name of some achievements named after 'Human Origin' in 'Who dies first'.

