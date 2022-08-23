Modify one plot
From
1|What does it mean to turn beast into human?|4500|2|That's the plot of the last last game ""Human Origin"". Human invaders turn beast into humans with mutation guns|5250|2|However, the translation of ""Human Origin"" is very poor, and English language players should not understand it|4500
to
1|What does it mean to turn beast into human?|4500|2|That's the plot of the last last game ""Human Origin"". Human invaders turn beast into humans with mutation guns|5250|2|However, ""Human Origin"" is not fun. I have applied to stop selling it |4500
The 'Human Origin' is really not fun. The reason for its existence is to explain some plots of 'Human Origin: Liu Lanzhi' and 'Who dies first'. I have announced in the 'Human Origin' community that I have applied for the removal of 'Human Origin'
A related plot of "Who dies first" need to be modified to avoid players from looking for related game because of this "advertisement".
As we know that 'Human Origin' is a game and has been removed from sale, there is no need to change the name of some achievements named after 'Human Origin' in 'Who dies first'.
Changed files in this update