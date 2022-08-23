☯ Zen Mode & Multiplayer Additions! 🕹

Zen Mode has returned! The cave along the bamboo path has opened up, revealing a new area housing the fan favourite mode. Venture into the cave and experience its unique ambience, test your balancing skills with stackable stones, or just slice some fruit without the threat of those troublesome bombs!

Following the initial multiplayer launch, we’ve now added new features to our Social Hub. Multiplayer minigames continue with two new ways to play with friends: Fruit Basketball and Fruit Rain!

Test your timing with Fruit Rain and shoot fruit hoops with your friends for high scores in Fruit Basketball!

Style your ninja with new Avatar colours and have the juiciest drip in all Fruitasia using the Ninja Scroll that is now fully functional in multiplayer!

Finally, you can show off all your unlocked blades, bows and sais – now available to use in multiplayer. Got a sweet new sword? Come show it off in the Social Hub!

Join our Discord to meet up with other Fruit Ninjas and share your thoughts about the game. Have fun & happy slicing!