Prime of Flames update for 23 August 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.2

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

BUG Fixed: The display issue of UI in Guide.
BUG Fixed: [Treasure Vase] does not work
BUG Fixed: Settings-Graphics-FPS Limit was locked.
BUG Fixed: [Bronion Hunter] with [Curtain Call] and [Bolt Structure] cannot trigger [Crit] in 1st Turn.
BUG Fixed: No tips when [Curtain Call] is triggered.
BUG Fixed: The melody of desert tracks does not combined on the same rhythm.
BUG Fixed: The description of [Evernight Guard] Aura is 3 cells, but it is 2 cells actually.
Text Fixed: Some text errors.
Text Fixed: Difficulty text error.
Text Fixed: The display issue of chapter name.
Text Fixed: A lot of translation issues(Special Thanks:Aidas Lit and DonCheebis)

