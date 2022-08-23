Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.2

Please check the update list:

BUG Fixed: The display issue of UI in Guide.

BUG Fixed: [Treasure Vase] does not work

BUG Fixed: Settings-Graphics-FPS Limit was locked.

BUG Fixed: [Bronion Hunter] with [Curtain Call] and [Bolt Structure] cannot trigger [Crit] in 1st Turn.

BUG Fixed: No tips when [Curtain Call] is triggered.

BUG Fixed: The melody of desert tracks does not combined on the same rhythm.

BUG Fixed: The description of [Evernight Guard] Aura is 3 cells, but it is 2 cells actually.

Text Fixed: Some text errors.

Text Fixed: Difficulty text error.

Text Fixed: The display issue of chapter name.

Text Fixed: A lot of translation issues(Special Thanks:Aidas Lit and DonCheebis)