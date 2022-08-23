 Skip to content

Godland : The Fire Quest update for 23 August 2022

Second Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update corrects all the spelling mistakes and updates the main menu of the game, rearranges the text placement, adds a more efficient option for changing the language and adds a Linux version

