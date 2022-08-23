 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blitz in the Paper Kingdom update for 23 August 2022

Unlockable Character Added: Blair

Share · View all patches · Build 9369554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This creepy lady can seem pretty unassuming, but if someone gets too close to her, they’ll find that’s not the case at all. While playing as her, you can press the attack button and she’ll blow up, killing the enemies around you… and her in the process. You’ll have to save your attacks for when you really need them.

Features:

  • Replaced the input system, which should address a wide variety of issues, especially with multiplayer

Tweaks:

  • Decreased thunderstorm fog from .5 to .4
  • Slowed enemy Endora’s attack delay from 1.5 to 3

Bug Fixes:

  • Weather wasn’t always loading when level started

Changed files in this update

Depot 1991631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link