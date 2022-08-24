 Skip to content

Cyber Manhunt update for 24 August 2022

Cyber Manhunt Update to v1.3.93

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have changed the achievement "Mouse Killer" from 12333 to 10000. If you already got this score before. You just need to start the game and get into the dlc, then the achievement will be got automatically.

