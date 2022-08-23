Vereda Extended Edition – Escape Adventure Gets New Mission Assignments

I’m pleased to announce Vereda has updated to version 2.0, the Extended Edition. A free update for everyone that previously purchased the game.
In this new version of the escape room inspired game features a ton of new updates and improvements, here is a list of just a few:
- New and improved graphics
- New sounds and a brand new backing track for each level
- 4 brand new levels with new puzzles
- Some new puzzles dotted around in original levels
- Steam Achievements are now available to find and collect!
- New UI refinements and improvements
- Tested with PS4 controller
This is just a limited list of new improvements, I have been working on the update for quite a while so there are a lot of new hidden extras in the game that should make for a fun puzzle solving adventure.
The update is a free update for everyone that has previously purchased Vereda. If you haven’t played one of my escape room adventure games then perhaps this would be a great place to start!
