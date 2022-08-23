 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VEREDA - Mystery Escape Room Adventure update for 23 August 2022

Vereda Extended Edition – Escape Adventure Gets New Mission Assignments

Share · View all patches · Build 9369499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I’m pleased to announce Vereda has updated to version 2.0, the Extended Edition. A free update for everyone that previously purchased the game.

In this new version of the escape room inspired game features a ton of new updates and improvements, here is a list of just a few:

  • New and improved graphics
  • New sounds and a brand new backing track for each level
  • 4 brand new levels with new puzzles
  • Some new puzzles dotted around in original levels
  • Steam Achievements are now available to find and collect!
  • New UI refinements and improvements
  • Tested with PS4 controller

This is just a limited list of new improvements, I have been working on the update for quite a while so there are a lot of new hidden extras in the game that should make for a fun puzzle solving adventure.

The update is a free update for everyone that has previously purchased Vereda. If you haven’t played one of my escape room adventure games then perhaps this would be a great place to start!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1899431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link