Vereda Extended Edition – Escape Adventure Gets New Mission Assignments

I’m pleased to announce Vereda has updated to version 2.0, the Extended Edition. A free update for everyone that previously purchased the game.

In this new version of the escape room inspired game features a ton of new updates and improvements, here is a list of just a few:

New and improved graphics

New sounds and a brand new backing track for each level

4 brand new levels with new puzzles

Some new puzzles dotted around in original levels

Steam Achievements are now available to find and collect!

New UI refinements and improvements

Tested with PS4 controller

This is just a limited list of new improvements, I have been working on the update for quite a while so there are a lot of new hidden extras in the game that should make for a fun puzzle solving adventure.

The update is a free update for everyone that has previously purchased Vereda. If you haven’t played one of my escape room adventure games then perhaps this would be a great place to start!