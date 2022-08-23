v. 1.0.2f2

[ADD] Autocomplete now correctly suggest file names with common parts that haven't branched yet.
example: (3A) if it's deciding between "Donation-1.xml" and "Donation-2.xml", and we're at their parent dir, autocompletes now to "Donation-,” even if "Donation-" is not a file.
[UPDATE] Man locked commands show that the man page is locked.
[UPDATE] "Binary files" are read as garbled text by cat.
[UPDATE] Pressing the ‘tab’ key will switch text input focus back to the terminal.
[FIX] Notes didn’t load.
[FIX] Autocomplete now correctly refreshes the tree on files created, moved, and deleted.
[FIX] Creating files with echo > redirect, now the user cannot create a file with the name of an existing directory.
Changed files in this update