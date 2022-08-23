Paleon pre-Alpha 1.13.0

Features
- Updated view of the crafter's recipe window, now all the necessary information and interaction with recipes are in one window
- Corpses now drop from animals
- Ability to select several recipes at once by holding the Shift button
- Corpses of animals now need to be skinned on the butcher's table
- Each food has its nutritional value
Updates/Changes
- Displaying the capacity of the hut in the description
- Settlers can now fish with their bare hands
- Settlers now starve 10% slower (was -50% per day, now -40% per day)
- Updating Aurochs sprites
Changed files in this update