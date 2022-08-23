 Skip to content

Paleon update for 23 August 2022

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.13.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

  • Updated view of the crafter's recipe window, now all the necessary information and interaction with recipes are in one window
  • Corpses now drop from animals
  • Ability to select several recipes at once by holding the Shift button
  • Corpses of animals now need to be skinned on the butcher's table
  • Each food has its nutritional value

Updates/Changes

  • Displaying the capacity of the hut in the description
  • Settlers can now fish with their bare hands
  • Settlers now starve 10% slower (was -50% per day, now -40% per day)
  • Updating Aurochs sprites

