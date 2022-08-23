P&C HotFix: 230822

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

EUGH! GROSS! Let me fix that.

Size: 251.5 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ crashes

ːswirliesː Fixed Birdcage's harlot NPC being bangable forever

ːswirliesː Fixed Battlefuck damage multiplier not resetting after breaking free / getting KOd

ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Human / Slime / Harvest / Dog / Goblin Princess being able to revert from their SUCC form when the effect of certain items (Cursed Porgy Meat, Cheap Drinks...) expires

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form always reverting overnight

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form changing to Gremlin form after drinking one of the cheap drinks

ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess not checking correctly the race of some of the Progeny in the Tavern (the not randomized ones like Minny, David the Degenerate...)