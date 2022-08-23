P&C HotFix: 230822

EUGH! GROSS! Let me fix that.
Size: 251.5 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed NG+ crashes
ːswirliesː Fixed Birdcage's harlot NPC being bangable forever
ːswirliesː Fixed Battlefuck damage multiplier not resetting after breaking free / getting KOd
ːswirliesː Fixed SUCC Human / Slime / Harvest / Dog / Goblin Princess being able to revert from their SUCC form when the effect of certain items (Cursed Porgy Meat, Cheap Drinks...) expires
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form always reverting overnight
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess in SUCC form changing to Gremlin form after drinking one of the cheap drinks
ːswirliesː Fixed Faun Princess not checking correctly the race of some of the Progeny in the Tavern (the not randomized ones like Minny, David the Degenerate...)
Changed depots in beta branch