AVA Global Release - August 25th!

"A.V.A Global" is an online FPS game that features online team-play and features a variety of actions using a unique combat system as well as strategic game-play that only "A.V.A Global" can offer.

What's New?

Brand New Anti-Cheat - Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC):

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced mercenary, we will create a fair and balanced environment for all players with the new Easy Anti-Cheat.

Removal of Pay2Win:

We understand everyone wants an equitable gameplay experience, so we have taken bold steps to remove Pay2Win. We want all players to enjoy AVA Global for many years to come!

Brand New UI:

We wanted to give AVA a fresh and modern look. Our team has revised and improved the game. We focused on creating a clean and organized design because we hope to bring you a smooth experience.

Brand New In-Game Clan System:

Team up with your friends to start your own clan with the new interface! You may choose to join a clan, modify one, or create your own.

Brand New Battle Pass:

We are dedicated to your satisfaction by making sure that development is based on community-centered feedback. The Battle Pass allows you to earn rewards, level up, and have a lot of fun!

Exclusive Weapon Skin Tiers:

There will be 5 brand new skin tiers: yellow, red, purple, green, and gray. Many of the skins are elegant, so choose your tactical load-out and prepare for battle!

Maps & Modes:

There will be a wide range of maps for you to choose from. New maps and modes will be added with scheduled updates.

We hope to bring your the joy of AVA Global for many years to come!

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Your AVA Global Operations Team