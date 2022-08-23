v1.0.11 patch notes:

● Adjusted that the openning video of the game will play when starting a new game.

● Adjusted the Demon God attached to the Vientiane Ring can also periodically increase the player's experience value of the "Demon God Theory".

● When obtaining the Demon Card, it will automatically equip on if the corresponding position on the Vientiane Ring that can be attached is empty.

● When obtaining an item, it will automatically set to an empty shortcut slot.

● Adjusted the quick stack button of the bank, in addition to saving the existing items in, most of the material items will also be saved in.

● Fixed an issue where cats in the "Green Garden" appeared abnormally.

