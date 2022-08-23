Cosmetics, Hitsounds and Voicechat Update

This patch brings some behind-the-scenes stuff to fix some exploits (AKA dunking on script kiddies), voice chat changes, hitmarker sounds, and cosmetics.
Next on the list:
- Keybinds
- Private match support
- A truckload of cosmetics
- 2 really cool community maps
Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:
- Gamemodes
- Map specific music and more SFX
- Improvements to the map editor
Thanks for all the kind words and support, and feedback towards the
game, it means a lot! Also, School is starting for
me in 2 more days, wish me luck:' )
By the way, I'm calling the cat Mr. Patchnotes from now on.
He's a very good boy.
Changed files in this update