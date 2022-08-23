 Skip to content

Catto Pew Pew! update for 23 August 2022

Cosmetics, Hitsounds and Voicechat Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9369071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch brings some behind-the-scenes stuff to fix some exploits (AKA dunking on script kiddies), voice chat changes, hitmarker sounds, and cosmetics.

Next on the list:

  • Keybinds
  • Private match support
  • A truckload of cosmetics
  • 2 really cool community maps

Coming eventually when I have enough time
to just sit down and set it up:

  • Gamemodes
  • Map specific music and more SFX
  • Improvements to the map editor

Thanks for all the kind words and support, and feedback towards the
game, it means a lot! Also, School is starting for
me in 2 more days, wish me luck:' )

By the way, I'm calling the cat Mr. Patchnotes from now on.

He's a very good boy.

