Cosmetics, Hitsounds and Voicechat Update

This patch brings some behind-the-scenes stuff to fix some exploits (AKA dunking on script kiddies), voice chat changes, hitmarker sounds, and cosmetics.

Next on the list:

Keybinds

Private match support

A truckload of cosmetics

2 really cool community maps

Coming eventually when I have enough time

to just sit down and set it up:

Gamemodes

Map specific music and more SFX

Improvements to the map editor

Thanks for all the kind words and support, and feedback towards the

game, it means a lot! Also, School is starting for

me in 2 more days, wish me luck:' )

By the way, I'm calling the cat Mr. Patchnotes from now on.

He's a very good boy.