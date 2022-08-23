NovelAI integration, Wombo style options

NovelAI integration: In addition to the regular cloud generation or local generation modes, there's now also the option to use your own pre-existing NovelAI subscription for cloud text generation. Please note, the NovelAI and $1.99 / month cloud generation options are currently not behaving as well as local text generation, due to prompt engineering issues. This will be improved over time.

Wombo.art style choices: Added option to pick style in Wombo.art image generation

Added ability to abandon follower as a dropdown menu option. It will drop them off at the current location.

Slightly increased text size of debugging screen