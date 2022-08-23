 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 August 2022

Update, Version 20220823

Update, Version 20220823

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Wrong Side of the History]The story continues. (Starring: A certain former CIA director. Special mention: Nancy Pelosi. The Wiki has been updated respectively.)
[Junkyard House]Changed the battle background.
简体中文
##########Content############
【历史的错误一侧】故事继续。（领衔主演：某个CIA的前主管。特别提及：南希·佩洛西。维基页面也已同步更新。）
【垃圾场小屋】更换了战斗背景。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
