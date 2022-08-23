 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rune Teller update for 23 August 2022

[UPDATE] 2022.08.23 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9368877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# What has been modified in this update
  • Potion Quick Slot is added.
  • As with existing quick slots, you can assign them from the menu window.
  • You can register potions for numeric keys 1, 2, 3, and 4.
  • This slot allows you to register only the items of the red/blue potion series.
  • Can be used regardless of combat/normal mode.
  • Improves shield performance.
  • If you take a blocking action with a shield on, you can always move facing forward.
  • The speed of movement increased slightly during defense with the shield on.
  • Fixed an issue that could have been attacked excessively quickly by repeating attack and defense actions.
  • The defense action was modified to last at least 0.5 seconds.
  • The difficulty level of the Blackbeard dungeon has been adjusted.
  • Blackbeard's rifle shot projectile speed has been lowered.
  • Blackbeard's rifle shot attack has been lowered.
  • The number of monsters appearing in Hideout of Blackbeard has been lowered.

  • The speed of the Elf Scout and the Elf Queen's arrow speed has been lowered.

  • Fixed bugs

  • Fixed a problem that could not be operated when you were in a groggy action during the skill casting with staff.
  • Fixed an issue that did not change the color of the monster name to non-host users.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944363
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link