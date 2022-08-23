[UPDATE] 2022.08.23 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.
Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.
If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.
Today's update history.
# What has been modified in this update
- Potion Quick Slot is added.
- As with existing quick slots, you can assign them from the menu window.
- You can register potions for numeric keys 1, 2, 3, and 4.
- This slot allows you to register only the items of the red/blue potion series.
- Can be used regardless of combat/normal mode.
- Improves shield performance.
- If you take a blocking action with a shield on, you can always move facing forward.
- The speed of movement increased slightly during defense with the shield on.
- Fixed an issue that could have been attacked excessively quickly by repeating attack and defense actions.
- The defense action was modified to last at least 0.5 seconds.
- The difficulty level of the Blackbeard dungeon has been adjusted.
- Blackbeard's rifle shot projectile speed has been lowered.
- Blackbeard's rifle shot attack has been lowered.
- The number of monsters appearing in Hideout of Blackbeard has been lowered.
-
The speed of the Elf Scout and the Elf Queen's arrow speed has been lowered.
-
Fixed bugs
- Fixed a problem that could not be operated when you were in a groggy action during the skill casting with staff.
- Fixed an issue that did not change the color of the monster name to non-host users.
Changed files in this update