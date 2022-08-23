[UPDATE] 2022.08.23 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

Potion Quick Slot is added.

As with existing quick slots, you can assign them from the menu window.

You can register potions for numeric keys 1, 2, 3, and 4.

This slot allows you to register only the items of the red/blue potion series.

Can be used regardless of combat/normal mode.

Improves shield performance.

If you take a blocking action with a shield on, you can always move facing forward.

The speed of movement increased slightly during defense with the shield on.

Fixed an issue that could have been attacked excessively quickly by repeating attack and defense actions.

The defense action was modified to last at least 0.5 seconds.

The difficulty level of the Blackbeard dungeon has been adjusted.

Blackbeard's rifle shot projectile speed has been lowered.

Blackbeard's rifle shot attack has been lowered.

The number of monsters appearing in Hideout of Blackbeard has been lowered.

The speed of the Elf Scout and the Elf Queen's arrow speed has been lowered.

Fixed bugs