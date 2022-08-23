- Fixed issue where equipment would cause flickering on other clients.
- Ice machine no longer runs out of ice.
- Fixed a few save and load bugs.
- Possibly fixed instance of crashing on integrated/low power hardware.
KoboldKare update for 23 August 2022
Hotfix: 307_A9F7616
Patchnotes via Steam Community
