KoboldKare update for 23 August 2022

Hotfix: 307_A9F7616

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed issue where equipment would cause flickering on other clients.
  • Ice machine no longer runs out of ice.
  • Fixed a few save and load bugs.
  • Possibly fixed instance of crashing on integrated/low power hardware.

