 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Realm Of Cubes update for 23 August 2022

Enter the Dark Portal

Share · View all patches · Build 9368510 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Big things are happening in the Realm of Cubes and one thing for certain, dark forces are coming together.

Unknown dark forces have opened a portal inside of Stormguard City! In the harbor, guards have already been alerted and are surrounding the portal to fight back any undead that may come out of the other side.

If you dare to enter, endless hordes of undead are waiting for you. Be wary, as you slaughter them, enemies will start to grow stronger and more in number. How long will you survive beyond the portal?

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link