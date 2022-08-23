Enter the Dark Portal

Hello everyone!

Big things are happening in the Realm of Cubes and one thing for certain, dark forces are coming together.

Unknown dark forces have opened a portal inside of Stormguard City! In the harbor, guards have already been alerted and are surrounding the portal to fight back any undead that may come out of the other side.

If you dare to enter, endless hordes of undead are waiting for you. Be wary, as you slaughter them, enemies will start to grow stronger and more in number. How long will you survive beyond the portal?