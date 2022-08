Share · View all patches · Build 9368418 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 10:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Fixes have been made to the following bugs that occurred after the previous update.

The total percentage of treasure chests found could be checked at a specific location, but the total would stop on 99% and never reach 100%.

The above issue would sometimes make it impossible to achieve the "Treasure Hunter" achievement.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that these issues may have caused.