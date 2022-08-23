Patch 0.24.9

Changes:
- Dangerous Lands quest progresses are reset in this patch due to previous bugs.
- Dangerous Lands quests have new prerequisites in order to unlock them.
- Dangerous Lands mobs despawn after an hour if they aren't killed yet.
- You should be able to accept multiple daily quests as you like and they should not interfere with each other.
Fixes:
- Dangerous Lands quests not triggering completion when all mobs are killed.
- Dangerous Lands quests not finding a valid settlement for the bandits.
Changed files in this update