Coronation update for 23 August 2022

Patch 0.24.9

Patch 0.24.9 · Build 9368100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Dangerous Lands quest progresses are reset in this patch due to previous bugs.
  • Dangerous Lands quests have new prerequisites in order to unlock them.
  • Dangerous Lands mobs despawn after an hour if they aren't killed yet.
  • You should be able to accept multiple daily quests as you like and they should not interfere with each other.

Fixes:

  • Dangerous Lands quests not triggering completion when all mobs are killed.
  • Dangerous Lands quests not finding a valid settlement for the bandits.

