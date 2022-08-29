Come jump into to another fun-filled release with exciting updates, in-game ranked map pool voting, a huge list of fixes, and more for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!
With this HUGE update, we’re celebrating in style with a new Dress to Impress Event! Unlock golden fleece-wearing sheep and Crusader Knight mods, plus some really impressive profile icons! So don your best armor – it’s time for all the fun and spectacular challenges!
While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to which to look forward to today, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:
**
- Dress to Impress Event!
- Rematch shortcuts!
- In-game ranked map pool voting!
- Optimized many art asset files to reduce the installation size by 20 GB (5 GB for Base Game and 15 GB for Enhanced Graphics Pack).
- A huge list of fixes based on your feedback!
- Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.
**
This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-66692/ style=button)
💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum
🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
---```
◆ UPDATE 66692◆
### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**
🤍August 29 through September 12🤍
_Age of Empires II: DE_ is celebrating a big update dressed in style – welcome to the Dress to Impress Event! Grab your best armor, shine it all up, maybe grab your golden sheep too, and come battle it out with some flair!
[table equalcells=1][tr]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/4ea83e5a14788e596f05644f73f6b87f5f3436de.png)[/td]
[td]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/011d10e6d67bc3933c00fb88c83de9588a5d085b.png)[/td]
[/tr][/table]
### New Rewards!
**TODAY through September 12th**, complete the in-game tasks within the time limit to unlock exclusive rewards!
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/a5e49390489dc735d2dc69677c0bf7d2d80098cb.png)
Remember: if you sign in to Xbox Live at any point during the event, you get to keep all the mods and profile icons you unlock! Sign in, earn your rewards, and enjoy!
> **This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!**
[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-66692/ style=button)
>
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).
Changed files in this update