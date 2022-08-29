Come jump into to another fun-filled release with exciting updates, in-game ranked map pool voting, a huge list of fixes, and more for Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition!

With this HUGE update, we’re celebrating in style with a new Dress to Impress Event! Unlock golden fleece-wearing sheep and Crusader Knight mods, plus some really impressive profile icons! So don your best armor – it’s time for all the fun and spectacular challenges!

While there are plenty of notable fixes and features to which to look forward to today, here’s some of the big highlights coming with this month’s update:

**

Dress to Impress Event!

Rematch shortcuts!

In-game ranked map pool voting!

Optimized many art asset files to reduce the installation size by 20 GB (5 GB for Base Game and 15 GB for Enhanced Graphics Pack).

A huge list of fixes based on your feedback!

Be sure to dig down into the post below to get all of the juicy details before hopping in-game and checking them out firsthand.

**

This is just a small taste of what is coming in the latest update. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

[READ MORE HERE!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-ii-definitive-edition-update-66692/ style=button)

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

### **BUILD SPOTLIGHT**

🤍August 29 through September 12🤍