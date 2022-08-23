 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 23 August 2022

Added unique placeholder items, helm items completed, faster cast rate items!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

278: Early Access 0.13.17 - August 23, 2022 12:45 AM EST
• Added exceptional and elite versions of existing unique items. Note that these are placeholders to populate the unique loot table. They are NOT permanent, but this will help players find more useful items until itemization is completed.
• The shop reset logic has been improved.
• Completed itemization of unique helmets.
• There is a new faster cast rate property on items which also appears on the character stats tab. This is also buffed by Melody of Mana (BRD) and Celestial Frenzy (TMP). Some rare items can have this property now!
• An experience bonus was added for heroic mode.
• Even more difficulty tuning changes for nightmare, hell, heroics, etc.
• Fixed the number of traits for all bosses, uniques, champs in nightmare and hell. In some cases it mobs had the wrong number of traits.

