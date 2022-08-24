VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.2.0

・Phantom Mode Adjustment

Fixed the effects of value adjustment and level of difficulty correction when intruding upon each level.

Increased the Armour/Shield value reduction of the body to shorten the survival duration.

・The Suspended Level-up of Enemies with Intruding Phantom VA Temporarily suspended level-up of enemies when the Phantom VA is intruding.

・The Added Function to Skip the Beginning and Ending Performance The ending performance can also be skipped now. Click the [left mouse button] or press and hold the [BOOST] button to skip the performance at the beginning and end of the game.



・Changes in Damage Correction for CPU Machines The CPU machines take less damage.

・Adjust and Repair according to the number of CPU Machines In addition to the numerical correction of the number of players, the numerical correction can also be made according to the balance of players and CPU machines.

・The Added Melee Attack Correction Melee attacks and melee skills target the nearby attackers.

This skill can be switched ON/OFF in [Game] --> [Melee Attack Correction Settings] in the Settings.

・The Added Arrow Key BOOST setting and the ON/OFF settings of Arrow Key BOOST have been added.

It can be set ON/OFF in [Game] --> [Arrow Key BOOST Setting] in the Settings.

・The Fixed Regeneration Mode of the Bloodsucker Fixed the bug that the Bleeding Slash does not activate the regeneration effect on destructible containers in the levels.

・Other Fixed Issues

Fixed some other minor issues and improved the stability of moves.