- Updated VIP level up to also increase quick save by 1 to all active adventures
- Fixed VIP 4 banner not unlocking once reaching VIP 4 if you do not close and reopen the game.
- Fixed Inventory not updating when buying, selling items as well as upgrading equipment
- Fixed ad loading icon being visible on Steam version
- Fixed visual bug with campfire healing
- Fixed Enabling Cross Sync not working depending on internet connection due to certain API calls not reaching in the order it was sent. If you are having issues with cross sync, make sure to disable and re-enable cross sync on your main account before retrieving the save file.
- Added more debug text to save file transfers
OneBit Adventure update for 23 August 2022
v1.3.64 Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
