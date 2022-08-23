Weekly Update #5

This week's update ended up being on the small side. The main changes are a few new items, updated map visuals, and quality of life when selling things out of combat.

Major Changes

Added 3 new items: R Leaf, A Shock, T Mercenary

Minor Changes

Several improvements to map visuals

Previews now show enemies that spawn from other enemies

Can no longer start a wave while previewing a wall

Can no longer sell walls during combat

Walls are now refunded if sold the same wave they are placed

Towers are now fully refunded if placed and sold out of combat on the same wave

Bug Fixes

Fixed interaction between anergy tower and beam converter

Fixed potential issues with selling towers near beacons

Next week's update may potentially be even smaller than this one. However, the week after I'll try to tackle something larger like reworking events.

If you want to help with the game, leave your bug reports and feedback in the Discord