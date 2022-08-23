Weekly Update #5

This week's update ended up being on the small side. The main changes are a few new items, updated map visuals, and quality of life when selling things out of combat.
Major Changes
- Added 3 new items: R Leaf, A Shock, T Mercenary
Minor Changes
- Several improvements to map visuals
- Previews now show enemies that spawn from other enemies
- Can no longer start a wave while previewing a wall
- Can no longer sell walls during combat
- Walls are now refunded if sold the same wave they are placed
- Towers are now fully refunded if placed and sold out of combat on the same wave
Bug Fixes
- Fixed interaction between anergy tower and beam converter
- Fixed potential issues with selling towers near beacons
Next week's update may potentially be even smaller than this one. However, the week after I'll try to tackle something larger like reworking events.
If you want to help with the game, leave your bug reports and feedback in the Discord
Changed files in this update