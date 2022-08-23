8 / 23 update announcement of the version of Wonderland

Share · View all patches · Build 9367763 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear agent,

It is expected that the version update of Lingjing system will be carried out at 15:00 (UTC / GMT: + 8:00) on August 23, and it is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to go offline. Please go offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the simulation training of the agents!

Compensation will be issued in this update: Lingbi x10000

[new functions]

The second phase of soul women's group activity starts: collect Luofang Soul: Fang series and Qinghong Soul: Hong series to exchange for exclusive women's group hairstyle awards.

[new fitting room]

The second phase of "soul women's group" theme treasure box opened: Luofang Soul: Fang series, Qinghong Soul: Hong series Return to the arena: Nalan lotus dance - summer lotus cleaning series Return to the field: eight foot adults - Summer journey · Night Series Shopping mall clothing rotation:

Lingshi mall and ancient coin Mall (New)

Wuqizhi - Wuque flying south, Peng gang - cyberpunk, Shangxiang - Elite investors, eight foot adults - pink time, Nie Xiaoqian - Lilac robbery, Jiahui - Pajama Party · Luoying, Ge Yongming - Xu Xinchun · gongs and drums, Su Qingli - Nebula color, Qinghong - Pajama Party · Xinghai, proud wind - little rabbit jumping, Ling Zhengying - one eyebrow Taoist priest, Yan Chixia - cloth maniac, Xiao Li - red makeup, Xiao Jiang - brave bear, he ruoyao - Black Swan, he ruoyao - Vintage leopard print skirt Su Qingli - rescue girl · pink, Shang Xiang - breaking Magic Arrow, Zhiqiu Yiye - molongtan, Xing Tian - muscle maid, Peng gang - gold belt, Xiao Fang - on the air route (some are clothing gift bags)

Lingshi Mall (New)

Add Luofang - four friends · Danqing wonderful pen, Qinghong - surging youth, Shangxiang - a touch of rubies, wuqizhi - romantic full house, Nangong Yichen - thorny angel, lingzhengying - Fire snake, Xiaoli - Huanxi yarn, Xiaopi - Pink cute, lingzhengying - breaking water spirit (clothing gift package is only available once)

Shopping mall off the shelf

Shangxiang - gentle Township, Jiahui - graceful and graceful, Xiaoyao - Temptation of wild cats, wuqizhi - feast maid, Peng gang - dark power, Ge Yongming - dark power, Ling Zhengying - sweeping the eight wastelands, Su Qingli - Shengshi princess, Qinghong - Chu Jinlan, Luofang - Electronic singer, Yan Chixia - heaven and earth are inhumane, knowing autumn leaves - successful people, Xiaopi - Pharaoh's bodyguard, Nie Xiaoqian - flying as you wish, Hachi adult - Witch legend, Nie Xiaoqian - Hanqin white porcelain

[bug repair]