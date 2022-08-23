. Replaced some clearer fonts and enlarged fonts
. Improve the running and jumping weapons and other actions
. The method of archive point jump is modified
. Fixed the error of continuing the game positioning
Sandream update for 23 August 2022
Updated 0823
. Replaced some clearer fonts and enlarged fonts
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update