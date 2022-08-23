 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sandream update for 23 August 2022

Updated 0823

Share · View all patches · Build 9367676 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. Replaced some clearer fonts and enlarged fonts
. Improve the running and jumping weapons and other actions
. The method of archive point jump is modified
. Fixed the error of continuing the game positioning

Changed files in this update

Depot 1891921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link