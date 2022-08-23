 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 23 August 2022

8/22 Shopkeeping Balance Patch + Bug Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! We're here with a small patch with bartering minigame balance changes and more bug fixes. Drop your feedback over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!

Fixes

  • Fixed InvalidKeyException in skill tree
  • Fixed NRE in looping audio code
  • Bamboo hoe animation no longer plays when the player does not have enough resources
  • Fixed stack count not being saved sometimes
  • Fixed issue where picking up a crafting bench closes all UI
  • Fixed interaction prompt not displaying bindings
  • Fixed combat music sometimes playing wrong music
  • Fixed issue where loading a game sometimes sends the player on top of a roof
  • Fixed issue where you couldn't equip certain types of clothing
  • Fixed dupe exploit that involved alt + f4
  • Fixed a bug where NPC shopkeeper was not initialized for clients sometimes
  • Fixed issue where customer wouldn't aggro after their target dies
  • Fixed bamboo trees not saving when planted
  • Fixed pick up notification not playing audio when adding to a stack

Changes

  • Nerfed Trash Can to hold 3 items instead of 5
  • Wonton Soup nerfed from 150 -> 50 in price
  • Aligned player skill tree nodes
  • Added new punch and knife SFX
  • Lowered Tourist needs burn rate to 1
  • Changed input keys of bartering minigame to W, A, S, D, E, F, 1, 2, 3, 4 to keep things on the left hand
  • Added Shopkeeping Mastery XP when completing bartering minigame
  • Added efficiency curve to bartering minigame difficulty so higher shopkeeping levels reduce minigame difficulty
  • Lowered overall difficulty of bartering minigame
  • Lowered Salvage HP from 16 -> 6
  • Added new hair options
  • Added ability to rename characters
  • Added experimental GPU instancing plugin to optimize larger buildings
  • Added hair color wheel
  • Added better feedback for picking items up by vibrating the notification again

