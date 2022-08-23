8/22 Shopkeeping Balance Patch + Bug Fixes

Hello! We're here with a small patch with bartering minigame balance changes and more bug fixes. Drop your feedback over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers!
Fixes
- Fixed InvalidKeyException in skill tree
- Fixed NRE in looping audio code
- Bamboo hoe animation no longer plays when the player does not have enough resources
- Fixed stack count not being saved sometimes
- Fixed issue where picking up a crafting bench closes all UI
- Fixed interaction prompt not displaying bindings
- Fixed combat music sometimes playing wrong music
- Fixed issue where loading a game sometimes sends the player on top of a roof
- Fixed issue where you couldn't equip certain types of clothing
- Fixed dupe exploit that involved alt + f4
- Fixed a bug where NPC shopkeeper was not initialized for clients sometimes
- Fixed issue where customer wouldn't aggro after their target dies
- Fixed bamboo trees not saving when planted
- Fixed pick up notification not playing audio when adding to a stack
Changes
- Nerfed Trash Can to hold 3 items instead of 5
- Wonton Soup nerfed from 150 -> 50 in price
- Aligned player skill tree nodes
- Added new punch and knife SFX
- Lowered Tourist needs burn rate to 1
- Changed input keys of bartering minigame to W, A, S, D, E, F, 1, 2, 3, 4 to keep things on the left hand
- Added Shopkeeping Mastery XP when completing bartering minigame
- Added efficiency curve to bartering minigame difficulty so higher shopkeeping levels reduce minigame difficulty
- Lowered overall difficulty of bartering minigame
- Lowered Salvage HP from 16 -> 6
- Added new hair options
- Added ability to rename characters
- Added experimental GPU instancing plugin to optimize larger buildings
- Added hair color wheel
- Added better feedback for picking items up by vibrating the notification again
Changed files in this update