Ver 2.13.200 Another Style Juno

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Juno... Yipha's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Manifestation

Added the characters and classes listed below to the new event "Manifestation: True Weapon Discovery."

・Laclair (Minstrel)

・Gariyu (Flame Lord)

Added Episodes to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Episodes in the version 2.13.200 update.

Uncompleted Episodes will not be displayed.

▼Specified Episodes

・The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss

・Chapter 3

・Chapter 4

※Starting from version 2.13.200, talk to the Bard to replay Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 of Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss.

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.13.200.

*We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

・Adjusted some of Yipha's skills.

[table] [tr][th]Iontach Gloir (before adjustment)[/th][th]Iontach Gloir (after adjustment)[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Power of a single enemy -20%

and Intelligence -20% (3 turns)

When in Roaring Bash Stance: Increase debuff effect

[/td][td]Power of a single enemy -20%

and Intelligence -20% (3 turns)

When in any Zone: Increase debuff effect

[/td][/tr] [/table]

[table] [tr][th]An Aroir (before adjustment)[/th][th]An Aroir (after adjustment)[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Blunt attack on a single enemy (M)

and Speed of all party members +30% (3 turns)

and Type attack +30% (3 moves)

When in Roaring Bash Stance: Type attack boost move count increased

[/td][td]Blunt attack on a single enemy (M)

and Speed of all party members +30% (3 turns)

and Type attack +30% (3 moves)

When in any Zone: Type attack boost move count increased

[/td][/tr] [/table]

・Explanations for the Counterattack mechanic have been adjusted in the battle status menu.

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effects have not changed.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

August 23, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – September 8, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –9/8(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.13.200.

・In Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: The Road to Thunder's Build Equipment menu, some materials required for "Catapult" level 1-3 differ from the amounts shown.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.