[Notice on Bugs Fix]

Hello, this is Sesisoft.

Thank you for your interest and support in The Cloud Dream of the Nine Steam version.

We announce that some of the bugs and points of improvements from users were applied through the patch below.

Please, check the patch details below.

Thank you.

[How to apply patch]

For those who have installed the game before, please end the game and proceed with the "update" in the library.

If the "Update" button does not appear, you can check it by logging out and logging in again.

[Patch Details]

★ Fixed an issue where the last character's name saved in the game was not applicable to the Records - Memory - Replay.

★ Fixed an issue where the name of mini-game was displayed in Korean in <A new beginning of a dream> 'Records - Playground' menu set in other languages.

★ Players can skip the game to the desired clear result once they clear mini-game with the result 'Perfect!'

★ The ending video after each route's ending has been changed so that it can be skipped with a click.