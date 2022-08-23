Dawn of Corruption [0.6.5] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

This version was a looooooot of work but I'm really happy to have it done.

Sorry again for the delay! Having a fully featured encounter from start to finish took more work than I expected.

But I think the efforts paid off, this version adds a fresh new encounter with a dominant and submissive path based on what you do upon overcomming him in battle.

This version also features completely new music for the village hub and a battle theme!

Huge thanks to Ardolf ( https://twitter.com/ardolf_official?s=20&t=5ogb9pebBhRtUpNmdlpilQ ) for the incredible work <3

Cheers and thanks again for the support!

Sorry for not having the minotaur rework done for this month. I'll make sure it's shipped in 0.7.0

Release Notes 0.6.5:

Features:

New encounter in the Northern Barrens (over 5k words of new content):

-The Bind, a strange artifact possessed by a spirit, can now be discovered.

-Uses the new "Essence Surge" fight move

-Fighting him often enough can lead to a dominant or submissive path.

-Added small dialogue with Abel about the new encounter.

Added battle theme to combat encounters.

Added music to the Golden Bastion:

-The Golden Bastion theme adapts to the player's corruption (4 tiers)

Added "Collar of the Bind" Ability

Added "Cock Ring of the Bind" Ability

Visiting the imp is now done by accessing his encounter instead of from the village.

Bugfixes:

Optimizations of limbs/race code.

Fixed an issue where upgrading an old save would break some audio playbacks.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.6.4 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves!

https://www.patreon.com/sombreve

https://gumroad.com/sombreve

https://dawnofcorruption.net/