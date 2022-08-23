 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shumi Come Home Playtest update for 23 August 2022

Gamescom Booth Demo

Share · View all patches · Build 9367399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All previous bugs patched from last tests by Mooneye
  • Added a few new visual features such as the leaf glider crumbling and Shumi sweating when staminas are low
  • Added ability to change the stamina wheels position if it's set to 'static'
  • Added skins tab to inventory which lets you change between unlocked skins

Changed files in this update

Depot 2000451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link