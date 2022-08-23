- All previous bugs patched from last tests by Mooneye
- Added a few new visual features such as the leaf glider crumbling and Shumi sweating when staminas are low
- Added ability to change the stamina wheels position if it's set to 'static'
- Added skins tab to inventory which lets you change between unlocked skins
Shumi Come Home Playtest update for 23 August 2022
Gamescom Booth Demo
Patchnotes via Steam Community
