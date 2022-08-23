 Skip to content

ANIQUILATION update for 23 August 2022

Aniquilation Version Update 1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Hi, thanks a lot for your feedback, based on that we have prepared an update for Aniquilation with the following changes:

  • Changes and Tweaks in gameplay, enemies and overall balancing based on players feedback
  • Added additional enemies and challenges
  • Changes and reordering of some levels
  • Changes and tweaks on how the long range weapons works
  • The SWORD usage have changed: now it also consumes the SHIELD bar so you have to use the SWORD more carefully
  • Now you can use your long range weapons even if your SHIELD is activated
  • Additional help tips through the game for better understanding of the game mechanics
  • Improvements in Audio (added new BGMs and enhancements in existing SFXs)
  • Performance optimizations

