Aniquilation Version Update 1.1

Hi, thanks a lot for your feedback, based on that we have prepared an update for Aniquilation with the following changes:

Changes and Tweaks in gameplay, enemies and overall balancing based on players feedback

Added additional enemies and challenges

Changes and reordering of some levels

Changes and tweaks on how the long range weapons works

The SWORD usage have changed: now it also consumes the SHIELD bar so you have to use the SWORD more carefully

Now you can use your long range weapons even if your SHIELD is activated

Additional help tips through the game for better understanding of the game mechanics

Improvements in Audio (added new BGMs and enhancements in existing SFXs)

Performance optimizations