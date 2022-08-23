Aniquilation Version Update 1.1

Hi, thanks a lot for your feedback, based on that we have prepared an update for Aniquilation with the following changes:
- Changes and Tweaks in gameplay, enemies and overall balancing based on players feedback
- Added additional enemies and challenges
- Changes and reordering of some levels
- Changes and tweaks on how the long range weapons works
- The SWORD usage have changed: now it also consumes the SHIELD bar so you have to use the SWORD more carefully
- Now you can use your long range weapons even if your SHIELD is activated
- Additional help tips through the game for better understanding of the game mechanics
- Improvements in Audio (added new BGMs and enhancements in existing SFXs)
- Performance optimizations
Changed files in this update